Marlin Market Capitalization Hits $169.66 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $169.66 million and approximately $42.88 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00301867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00746565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,732.86 or 0.98979669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714162 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.