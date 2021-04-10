Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $239.77 million and approximately $21,238.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00614489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00081045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 935,527,339 coins and its circulating supply is 478,502,183 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

