Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 177.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $40,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $126.18 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.