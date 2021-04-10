MASQ Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. MASQ has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $28,300.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

