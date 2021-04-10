Master Contract Token One Day Volume Hits $51,973.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 303% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $51,973.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.50 or 0.03562481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

