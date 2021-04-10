Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 76,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $380.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

