Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 76,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $8,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Shares of MA stock opened at $380.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

