Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Materialise reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

