Matic Network (MATIC) Trading 169% Higher Over Last Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The Reddit community for Matic Network is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

