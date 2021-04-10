Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MAT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,015.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

