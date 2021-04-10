Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Reaches $317,156.65

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $317,156.65 and approximately $3,292.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.00751022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.48 or 0.99373726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.82 or 0.00771828 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

