Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $300,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 570,955 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 681,415 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,133. The stock has a market cap of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

