MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 10.4% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $229,563.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,241.31 or 0.99775720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.84 or 0.00463492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00324567 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.11 or 0.00747151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00101536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003944 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

