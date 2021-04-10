MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MaxLinear alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67 CMC Materials 2 4 3 0 2.11

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. CMC Materials has a consensus target price of $155.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.55%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and CMC Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 8.36 -$19.90 million $0.42 84.71 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 5.04 $142.83 million $7.47 25.83

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -23.18% 3.25% 1.70% CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMC Materials beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.