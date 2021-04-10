McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.