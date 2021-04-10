McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.