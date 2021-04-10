Mdex (MDX) Price Up 9% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 9% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $799.12 million and $268.40 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00300807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00752150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,484.99 or 0.99713236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.00722177 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.