Medicalchain Price Reaches $0.0097 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $141,500.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,688,167 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

