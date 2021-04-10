Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00411180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,452,833 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

