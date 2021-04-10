Melon (MLN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Melon

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

