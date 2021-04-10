Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.11 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $73.11 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for $2,611.17 or 0.04330405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00450401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

