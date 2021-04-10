Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,305.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,305.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00478264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00028967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.04361806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

