Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Mercantile Bank worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

