Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $413,415.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00301867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00746565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,732.86 or 0.98979669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714162 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321,316,205 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.