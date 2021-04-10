Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $16,833.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

