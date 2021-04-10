Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Merit Medical Systems worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $144,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $230,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $61.50 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

