Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.