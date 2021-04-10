Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Meritage Homes worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH opened at $95.12 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

