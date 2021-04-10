Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.