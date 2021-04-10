MetaHash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $77.24 million and $2.64 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.26 or 0.00296867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.00753647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.85 or 0.99841338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00769947 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,651,139,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,385,991 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

