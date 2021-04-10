Metal Trading Down 28.1% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $309.97 million and approximately $38.56 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00007802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

