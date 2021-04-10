Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Volume Reaches $568,185.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $38.00 million and $568,185.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.29 or 0.03570885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,135,749 coins and its circulating supply is 78,635,651 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

