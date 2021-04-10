Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.09 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and $657,847.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.63 or 0.03555627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,138,017 coins and its circulating supply is 78,637,918 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

