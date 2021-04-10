Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $6.98 or 0.00011569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

