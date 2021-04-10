Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. Methanex has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.