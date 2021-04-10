MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.