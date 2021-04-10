Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $36.72 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $36.72 million and $190,115.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00005234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00732837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.73 or 0.99484139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00756486 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,941,050 coins and its circulating supply is 11,607,101 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

