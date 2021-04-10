Metronome Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Metronome has a market cap of $38.17 million and $187,977.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00005455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,938,170 coins and its circulating supply is 11,604,221 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

