Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $62.75 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 155,588 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

