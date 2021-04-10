Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 217,592 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217,592 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $195.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

