Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 45,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

