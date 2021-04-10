Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Tops $86,553.80

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Micromines has a market capitalization of $86,553.80 and approximately $541.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00294021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00746462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.29 or 0.99626144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00759047 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.