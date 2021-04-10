MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $186.26 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $186.26 million and approximately $5,935.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $17.37 or 0.00028979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00466672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.02 or 0.04395071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,720,654 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.