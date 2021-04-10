Minereum Price Down 1% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $1,418.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,881,224 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.