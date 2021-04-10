MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $630.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $447,266.22 and approximately $630.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.65 or 0.03568833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00382666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.94 or 0.01089491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00485657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00443316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.63 or 0.00329911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00031950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003539 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

