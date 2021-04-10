MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $792.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $560,793.84 and $792.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.15 or 0.03557389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00424468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $708.69 or 0.01171971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00469868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.00490377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00368566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00219622 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

