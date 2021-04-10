Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $635.77 million and $36.67 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.89 or 0.00020016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,470,361 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

