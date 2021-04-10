Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $31.34 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $136.67 or 0.00229807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $31.34 million and $135,075.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00292246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,305.41 or 0.99719593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00770203 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 229,321 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

