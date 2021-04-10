Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $347.10 or 0.00574127 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $31.20 million and $107,780.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00291965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00740138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,928.75 or 0.99126008 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.00752322 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 89,874 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

