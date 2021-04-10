Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163,654.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $163,654.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $24.30 or 0.00040270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,231,077 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.